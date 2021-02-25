NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Did Bill Gates Really Short TSLA Stock?

Plus, Washington Post questions Musk's leadership of Tesla.
➤ Bill Gates responds to multiple questions on whether or not he has shorted TSLA stock

➤ Elon Musk responds to Washington Post article suggesting Musk is hurting Tesla by stretching himself too thin

➤ Washington State EV legislation moves forward

➤ Tesla prepares update to user profile management

➤ LG looks to beat Panasonic to 4680 battery production

➤ Biden administration addresses semiconductor shortage, EV battery supply chain

Thumbnail Gates photo per TNS Sofres https://www.flickr.com/photos/124561666@N02/14404641675

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

