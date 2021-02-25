Did Bill Gates Really Short TSLA Stock?
Plus, Washington Post questions Musk's leadership of Tesla.
➤ Bill Gates responds to multiple questions on whether or not he has shorted TSLA stock
➤ Elon Musk responds to Washington Post article suggesting Musk is hurting Tesla by stretching himself too thin
➤ Washington State EV legislation moves forward
➤ Tesla prepares update to user profile management
➤ LG looks to beat Panasonic to 4680 battery production
➤ Biden administration addresses semiconductor shortage, EV battery supply chain
---
Thumbnail Gates photo per TNS Sofres https://www.flickr.com/photos/124561666@N02/14404641675
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.