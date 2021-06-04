China Order Reports Drop TSLA Stock

New orders for Tesla vehicles reportedly dropped by 50% in May. Is the report plausible, and what does it mean for Tesla?

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ TSLA stock falls on report of significant decline in net new orders for Tesla in China for May following

➤ Assessing what is known about the report, plausibility, impact on Tesla and TSLA stock

➤ Tesla issues two separate recalls on select Model 3 and Model Y vehicles

➤ CATL reportedly plans battery factory near Tesla

➤ Tesla files new Giga Berlin permit application including battery manufacturing

➤ Plaid Model S detail confirmed ahead of deliveries

➤ Elon Musk cryptically tweets about Bitcoin

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives