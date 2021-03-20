China Military Adds Restrictions on Tesla
➤ China places restrictions on Tesla vehicles for military personnel due to data collection concerns
➤ IDRA announces secured order for 8,000 ton casting machine
➤ Tesla set to open additional Michigan location
➤ SpaceX rumored to have invested in Bitcoin alongside Tesla
➤ Checking in on SpaceX and what to watch for next week
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.