China Military Adds Restrictions on Tesla

Plus, Tesla's new Cybertruck casting machine may be ready.
Author:
Publish date:

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ China places restrictions on Tesla vehicles for military personnel due to data collection concerns

➤ IDRA announces secured order for 8,000 ton casting machine

➤ Tesla set to open additional Michigan location

➤ SpaceX rumored to have invested in Bitcoin alongside Tesla

➤ Checking in on SpaceX and what to watch for next week

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

