China Media Reports on Shanghai Tesla Model Y Production Rate
Plus, BlackRock increases stake in TSLA.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Chinese media outlet allowed access to Model Y factory in China, shares details on production
➤ Indonesian government official says Tesla has submitted proposal for operations in the country
➤ Tesla brings back Enhanced Autopilot option in select markets
➤ BlackRock discloses greater than 5% ownership stake in Tesla
➤ Bernstein reiterates underperform rating on TSLA stock with a $180 price target
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.