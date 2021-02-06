China Media Reports on Shanghai Tesla Model Y Production Rate

Plus, BlackRock increases stake in TSLA.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Chinese media outlet allowed access to Model Y factory in China, shares details on production

➤ Indonesian government official says Tesla has submitted proposal for operations in the country

➤ Tesla brings back Enhanced Autopilot option in select markets

➤ BlackRock discloses greater than 5% ownership stake in Tesla

➤ Bernstein reiterates underperform rating on TSLA stock with a $180 price target

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.