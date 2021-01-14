NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Boring Co Progressing on Loop with Tesla Vehicles

Plus, NHTSA requests Tesla to recall 150,000 Model S and Model X vehicles.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ The Boring Company reaches pair of agreements in Las Vegas and hopes to soon begin operating with autonomous Tesla vehicles

➤ Tesla looks to expand technological assistance in quality control process

➤ Tesla Solar Roof installation completed by roofing company in one day: https://youtu.be/XC0V2QXapJs

➤ NHTSA requests Tesla recall of more than 150,000 Model S and Model X vehicles

➤ TSLA short interest spikes after S&P 500 inclusino

➤ ARK Invest files paperwork for new fund

➤ Continuing the discussion on Nio and battery swapping

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

