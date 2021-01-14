Boring Co Progressing on Loop with Tesla Vehicles
Plus, NHTSA requests Tesla to recall 150,000 Model S and Model X vehicles.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ The Boring Company reaches pair of agreements in Las Vegas and hopes to soon begin operating with autonomous Tesla vehicles
➤ Tesla looks to expand technological assistance in quality control process
➤ Tesla Solar Roof installation completed by roofing company in one day: https://youtu.be/XC0V2QXapJs
➤ NHTSA requests Tesla recall of more than 150,000 Model S and Model X vehicles
➤ TSLA short interest spikes after S&P 500 inclusino
➤ ARK Invest files paperwork for new fund
➤ Continuing the discussion on Nio and battery swapping
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.