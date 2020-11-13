TheStreet
BMW iX Compared to Tesla's Model Y

Rob Maurer

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video which includes a detailed comparison of BMW's newly-announced iX to Tesla's Model Y.

➤ Tesla ranks as the most attractive employer to United States engineering students

➤ Comparing Tesla’s rankings to other automakers and a look at worldwide results

➤ Daimler/Mercedes-Benz plant manager reportedly leaves for Tesla causing pushback from Daimler workforce

➤ BMW shares first look and specs of BMW iX, an all-electric SUV

➤ Comparing BMW iX to Tesla’s Model Y

➤ California reports Q3 vehicles registrations with Model Y taking top slot for the luxury compact SUV category

➤ Rivian reveals more details ahead of configurator launch on November 16th

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

