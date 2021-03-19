Bigger Electric Vehicle Incentives (and Tesla Inclusion) Coming?
Plus an updated on Giga Berlin's production timeline.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Electric vehicle incentives come into focus in the United States as Senate Majority Leader prepares proposal
➤ UK suddenly changes EV incentive structure, making Tesla and others ineligible
➤ Tesla’s Giga Berlin production timeline discussed at Brandenburg Committee for Infrastructure and Regional Planning meeting
➤ Tesla reportedly ending assembly at Tilburg plant
➤ Model S and Model X refresh vehicles spotted leaving Fremont
➤ BMW announces limited pricing information for all-electric BMW iX
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.