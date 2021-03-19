NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Bigger Electric Vehicle Incentives (and Tesla Inclusion) Coming?

Plus an updated on Giga Berlin's production timeline.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Electric vehicle incentives come into focus in the United States as Senate Majority Leader prepares proposal

➤ UK suddenly changes EV incentive structure, making Tesla and others ineligible

➤ Tesla’s Giga Berlin production timeline discussed at Brandenburg Committee for Infrastructure and Regional Planning meeting

➤ Tesla reportedly ending assembly at Tilburg plant

➤ Model S and Model X refresh vehicles spotted leaving Fremont

➤ BMW announces limited pricing information for all-electric BMW iX

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

