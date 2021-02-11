Assessing Semiconductor Supply Issues - Impact on Tesla and Others?
Plus, Giga Berlin battery timeline update.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Semiconductor supply issues are impacting automakers across the globe, how serious is the situation for Tesla?
➤ German minister comments on Tesla's Giga Berlin battery manufacturing timeline
➤ Germany introduces new legislation on autonomous driving
➤ Vanguard discloses large stake in TSLA
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.