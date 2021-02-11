NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Assessing Semiconductor Supply Issues - Impact on Tesla and Others?

Plus, Giga Berlin battery timeline update.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Semiconductor supply issues are impacting automakers across the globe, how serious is the situation for Tesla?

➤ German minister comments on Tesla's Giga Berlin battery manufacturing timeline

➤ Germany introduces new legislation on autonomous driving

➤ Vanguard discloses large stake in TSLA

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

21.02.10
