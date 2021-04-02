Apple is Buying Tesla's Megapacks
Plus, possible leaked email on Tesla's Q1 deliveries.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Apple reportedly placed significant order for Megapacks with Tesla for energy storage project
➤ Possible leaked email from Tesla may give insight on quarterly deliveries
➤ Volkswagen reportedly reached agreement with Tesla to purchase regulatory credits in China
➤ Voltswagen prank continues to draw media criticism
➤ California has big energy storage plans in 2021
