Analyzing Tesla’s $1.5B Investment in Bitcoin

Plus, 10-K discloses new information on Tesla's energy business.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla discloses $1.5B investment in Bitcoin, Rob Maurer discusses the decision and its impact

➤ Tesla files its annual report, sharing new details on Tesla Energy

➤ More rumors surface on Giga Shanghai production rates

➤ Super Bowl advertisement causes spike in Tesla Cybertruck search interest

➤ Consumer Reports releases automotive owner satisfaction survey

➤ Elon Musk and Miami mayor connect on The Boring Company tunnels

➤ Starlink continues to progress, SpaceX opens orders

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.