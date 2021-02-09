Analyzing Tesla’s $1.5B Investment in Bitcoin
Plus, 10-K discloses new information on Tesla's energy business.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla discloses $1.5B investment in Bitcoin, Rob Maurer discusses the decision and its impact
➤ Tesla files its annual report, sharing new details on Tesla Energy
➤ More rumors surface on Giga Shanghai production rates
➤ Super Bowl advertisement causes spike in Tesla Cybertruck search interest
➤ Consumer Reports releases automotive owner satisfaction survey
➤ Elon Musk and Miami mayor connect on The Boring Company tunnels
➤ Starlink continues to progress, SpaceX opens orders
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.