Watch: TSLA Bull/Bear Debate with Rob Maurer & Gordon Johnson
Rob Maurer
Founder & CEO of GLJ Research, Gordon Johnson, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss Tesla's business. GLR Research has a $19 post-split price target for TSLA stock, the lowest on Wall St.
Johnson and Maurer discuss Tesla's financials, growth, valuation, profitability, market share, competition, and more. Timestamps below:
- 0:00 Introduction and Gordon Johnson’s bear case
- 6:17 Is Tesla’s automotive business burning cash?
- 11:50 Is Tesla’s growth story over?
- 13:43 Are electric vehicles disruptive technology?
- 16:11 Gordon Johnson’s forecasts for Q3 and Q4, and discussing the regulatory credit situation
- 21:15 Service gross margin and warranty impacts
- 24:59 What about the impacts of the pandemic on growth?
- 28:23 Tesla’s market share
- 34:44 Regulatory credits in depth
- 40:15 Is competition finally coming?
- 46:00 How does forecasting for revenue growth fit with the growth story being over?
- 49:00 Tesla’s profitability, capital raise, and S&P 500 inclusion
- 57:09 What would it take for Gordon Johnson to become more bullish on TSLA?
- 58:47 Has Gordon Johnson used Autopilot?
- 1:02:39 Closing comments
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives