Watch: TSLA Bull/Bear Debate with Rob Maurer & Gordon Johnson

TonyEFreeman 37 mins

The big takeaway from this is how respectful & considerate Rob Maurer is. He was constantly talked over & his questions were hardly listened to by Gordon Johnson. (Evident by how many times Gordon asked “what was the question?” after having already interrupted Rob to answer.

It’s hard to listen to Gordon Johnson’s thesis because it’s literally an argument in the worst connotation. Surely he’s passionate because he’s threatened by terrible losses and seems to have scars from a life on Wall Street, but I wouldn’t think he would take that out on Rob. Mr. Johnson hardly did himself any favors presenting his argument that way, yet it felt like he was itching for an opportunity to connect with Jim Cramer and co.

As always, Rob, did a great job in this interview, though one might feel by the end of this, you’re almost trying to pull Rob out of a bar fight. Rob keeps trying to end the discussion civilly but each time Rob says ANYTHING, Gordon goes “and about that...”