Watch: TSLA Bull/Bear Debate with Rob Maurer & Gordon Johnson

Rob Maurer

Founder & CEO of GLJ Research, Gordon Johnson, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss Tesla's business. GLR Research has a $19 post-split price target for TSLA stock, the lowest on Wall St.

Johnson and Maurer discuss Tesla's financials, growth, valuation, profitability, market share, competition, and more. Timestamps below:

  • 0:00 Introduction and Gordon Johnson’s bear case
  • 6:17 Is Tesla’s automotive business burning cash?
  • 11:50 Is Tesla’s growth story over?
  • 13:43 Are electric vehicles disruptive technology?
  • 16:11 Gordon Johnson’s forecasts for Q3 and Q4, and discussing the regulatory credit situation
  • 21:15 Service gross margin and warranty impacts
  • 24:59 What about the impacts of the pandemic on growth?
  • 28:23 Tesla’s market share
  • 34:44 Regulatory credits in depth
  • 40:15 Is competition finally coming?
  • 46:00 How does forecasting for revenue growth fit with the growth story being over?
  • 49:00 Tesla’s profitability, capital raise, and S&P 500 inclusion
  • 57:09 What would it take for Gordon Johnson to become more bullish on TSLA?
  • 58:47 Has Gordon Johnson used Autopilot?
  • 1:02:39 Closing comments

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TonyEFreeman
TonyEFreeman

The big takeaway from this is how respectful & considerate Rob Maurer is. He was constantly talked over & his questions were hardly listened to by Gordon Johnson. (Evident by how many times Gordon asked “what was the question?” after having already interrupted Rob to answer.

It’s hard to listen to Gordon Johnson’s thesis because it’s literally an argument in the worst connotation. Surely he’s passionate because he’s threatened by terrible losses and seems to have scars from a life on Wall Street, but I wouldn’t think he would take that out on Rob. Mr. Johnson hardly did himself any favors presenting his argument that way, yet it felt like he was itching for an opportunity to connect with Jim Cramer and co.

As always, Rob, did a great job in this interview, though one might feel by the end of this, you’re almost trying to pull Rob out of a bar fight. Rob keeps trying to end the discussion civilly but each time Rob says ANYTHING, Gordon goes “and about that...”

