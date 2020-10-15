Watch: TSLA Bull Case Discussion by Alex Potter of Piper Sandler and Rob Maurer (Tesla Daily)

The included video is a discussion on Tesla stock with Alex Potter, analyst at Piper Sandler, and Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily. Discussion includes valuation of Tesla's autonomous driving and energy business lines, reactions to Battery Day, TSLA's upside, analyst/investor perception, and more. Potter and Maurer field questions live from both institutional and retail investors. Piper Sandler has a $515 price target on TSLA.

Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction

1:07 Background on Tesla Daily

3:30 Tesla autonomy, robotaxis, and energy

18:15 How does Tesla achieve a $25k car?

26:15 Tesla's pricing strategy

30:35 Framework for Tesla Energy

44:55 Tesla's Battery Day

50:19 China's EV startups

57:00 TSLA's valuation/product expansion

1:01:16 TSLA to $5 trillion?

1:08:04 Audio issues start

1:09:55 Audio issues resolved

1:11:30 Industry battery advancements

1:18:12 Do analysts understand Tesla?

1:23:25 Current perception and questions around Tesla

