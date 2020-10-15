TheStreet
Watch: TSLA Bull Case Discussion by Alex Potter of Piper Sandler and Rob Maurer (Tesla Daily)

Rob Maurer

The included video is a discussion on Tesla stock with Alex Potter, analyst at Piper Sandler, and Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily. Discussion includes valuation of Tesla's autonomous driving and energy business lines, reactions to Battery Day, TSLA's upside, analyst/investor perception, and more. Potter and Maurer field questions live from both institutional and retail investors. Piper Sandler has a $515 price target on TSLA.

Timestamps:

  • 0:00 Introduction
  • 1:07 Background on Tesla Daily
  • 3:30 Tesla autonomy, robotaxis, and energy
  • 18:15 How does Tesla achieve a $25k car?
  • 26:15 Tesla's pricing strategy
  • 30:35 Framework for Tesla Energy
  • 44:55 Tesla's Battery Day
  • 50:19 China's EV startups
  • 57:00 TSLA's valuation/product expansion
  • 1:01:16 TSLA to $5 trillion?
  • 1:08:04 Audio issues start
  • 1:09:55 Audio issues resolved
  • 1:11:30 Industry battery advancements
  • 1:18:12 Do analysts understand Tesla?
  • 1:23:25 Current perception and questions around Tesla

You can find the previous conversations between Potter & Maurer below:

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

Disclosures for universe of: Alex Potter

1. I or a household member has a financial interest in the securities of the following companies: none

2. I or a household member is an officer, director, or advisory board member of the following companies: none

3. I have received compensation within the past 12 months from the following companies: none

4. Piper Sandler beneficially owns 1% or more of a class of the following companies: none

5. Piper Sandler has had a client relationship or has received compensation for investment banking services from the following companies within the past 12 months: UBER, VRM

6. Piper Sandler expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services from the following companies in the next 3 months: UBER, VRM

7. Piper Sandler was a managing underwriter of a public offering of, or a dealer manager of a tender offer for, the securities of the following companies within the past 12 months: VRM

8. Piper Sandler has had a client relationship and has received compensation for non-investment banking securities related products or services in the past 12 months for the following companies: none

9. Piper Sandler has had a client relationship and has received compensation for non-securities services in the past 12 months for the following companies: none

10. Piper Sandler is a registered market maker for the following companies: APTV, GRUB, LYFT, VRM

11. Piper Sandler will buy and sell securities on a principal basis for the following companies: 1211 HK, 300750 CH, CARG, CVNA, NIO, NIU, TSLA, UBER

