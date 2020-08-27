Tesla Daily
TSLA Bull/Bear Debate: Rob Maurer & David Trainer

Rob Maurer

Founder & CEO of New Constructs, David Trainer, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss the recently published research by New Constructs which calls TSLA stock "The Most Dangerous Stock for Fiduciaries". David and Rob discuss valuation metrics, profitability, risk vs. reward, long-term growth, investment philosophies, valuation models, market share, competition, and more.

Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction

1:58 Why do you think Tesla is overvalued?

4:04 Tesla's market cap per vehicle sold

9:17 Influence of regulatory credits on Tesla's business

11:46 Tesla's market share, growth, and competitive outlook

17:26 Modeling Tesla's valuation

25:42 Counterpoints to the valuation models

37:05 Risk vs. reward when investing in TSLA

40:46 Tesla insurance bull case

42:16 Scaling up and Tesla's competitive position

48:44 Are other automakers finally catching up?

55:09 Wrapping up

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Another great interview!
It's too bad David had to leave before they finished going through the note, but it was great to see both parties stay calm and respectful.

It was good to see both perspectives, and it definitely illustrated the difference in cases coming down to risk tolerance, and what is included as possible value in the case will be dependent on that tolerance.

