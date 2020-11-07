The FUV & Beyond: Arcimoto Interview - CEO/Founder Mark Frohnmayer
Rob Maurer
Founder and CEO of Arcimoto, Mark Frohnmayer, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss Arcimoto's strategy, history, long-term targets, market size, new products, and more.
Timestamps:
- 0:00 Intro to Arcimoto & Mark
- 5:49 Prototyping & iterating
- 11:10 Pricing & mass production
- 15:08 Arcimoto partnership with Munro & Associates
- 18:53 Market size & potential
- 22:40 Arcimoto Deliverator
- 25:52 Platform, product expansion, long-term targets
- 29:21 Arcimoto Roadster & Cameo
- 32:20 Elon Musk’s comments on 3-wheelers safety
- 37:05 Tesla Battery Day & Arcimoto’s battery strategy
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long FUV stock.