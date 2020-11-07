TheStreet
The FUV & Beyond: Arcimoto Interview - CEO/Founder Mark Frohnmayer

Rob Maurer

Founder and CEO of Arcimoto, Mark Frohnmayer, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss Arcimoto's strategy, history, long-term targets, market size, new products, and more.

Timestamps:

  • 0:00 Intro to Arcimoto & Mark
  • 5:49 Prototyping & iterating
  • 11:10 Pricing & mass production
  • 15:08 Arcimoto partnership with Munro & Associates
  • 18:53 Market size & potential
  • 22:40 Arcimoto Deliverator
  • 25:52 Platform, product expansion, long-term targets
  • 29:21 Arcimoto Roadster & Cameo
  • 32:20 Elon Musk’s comments on 3-wheelers safety
  • 37:05 Tesla Battery Day & Arcimoto’s battery strategy

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long FUV stock.

