Tesla Stock: Pierre Ferragu In-Depth on Tesla's Profitability

Analyst Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research joins Rob Maurer on Tesla Daily for an in-depth discussion of Tesla's underlying profitability.
Author:
Publish date:

Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research joins Rob Maurer on Tesla Daily to discuss Tesla's return on investment, operating leverage, competitive positioning, delivery outlook, supply chains, cryptocurrency, and more.

Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction 

0:52 Understanding Tesla's profitability

4:58 The right to make money

7:47 New Street's TSLA note - cash return

16:27 Operating margin outlook

20:53 Tesla vs. TSMC

27:04 Tesla vs. BMW / Daimler

29:34 Tesla's structural advantages

36:20 Does this increase Pierre's bullishness?

38:27 Accelerating growth

43:36 Pierre's new Model Y

45:14 Reaction to Tesla/Musk's involvement in cryptocurrency

52:02 What concerns are you hearing?

52:54 2021 delivery expectations

You can find Pierre on Twitter @p_ferragu

New Street Research: https://www.newstreetresearch.com

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

05.25.21
Interviews

