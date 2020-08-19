Watch: Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer Discuss TSLA Stock, Elon Musk, and Battery Day
Rob Maurer
In the video above, Jim Cramer joins Rob Maurer to discuss Tesla's valuation, Elon Musk, Wall St.'s expectations for Tesla's upcoming battery day, and Tesla's advantages versus its competition.
Timestamps:
- 0:00 Introduction
- 0:43 How has Cramer's thinking on Tesla evolved over time?
- 4:18 Is TSLA stock overvalued at $1,900 per share?
- 6:08 What are the expectations for Tesla's Battery Day? Does Tesla have a million mile battery?
- 13:43 Why isn't Tesla advertising?
- 15:12 Tesla's differentiating factors
- 16:32 Will Tesla's Cybertruck be successful?
- 21:20 What is exciting about Tesla right now? S&P 500 inclusion? Stock split? Why is Tesla ahead?
- 30:44 Is Elon Musk TSLA's biggest risk?
- 32:45 Is Tesla stock being manipulated?
- 39:28 Tesla is a technology company
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives. Jim Cramer image credit to David Grogan.