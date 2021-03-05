NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Elon Musk & The Launch of SpaceX - Liftoff Author Eric Berger Interview

➤ Rob Maurer sits down with Eric Berger, author of the new book ‘Liftoff’, to discuss the early days of SpaceX, the company’s evolution, Elon Musk’s management style, balancing SpaceX with Tesla, Gwynne Shotwell, and more.

Find Liftoff here: https://amzn.to/3uWWdr9

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives. Product links may earn additional revenue for the channel.

21.03.04
Interviews

