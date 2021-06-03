TSLA Stock: Tesla Poised to Surprise in Q2?
Tesla production could be tracking ahead of Wall St. expectations.
For full analysis, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla’s Q2 results could surprise Wall St. despite supply chain headwinds
➤ Full breakdown of Q2 production possibilities and Tesla’s growth trajectory
➤ Credit Suisse highlights market share decline for Tesla
➤ Photos show new installation at Giga Texas
