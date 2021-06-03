TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

TSLA Stock: Tesla Poised to Surprise in Q2?

Tesla production could be tracking ahead of Wall St. expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

For full analysis, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla’s Q2 results could surprise Wall St. despite supply chain headwinds

➤ Full breakdown of Q2 production possibilities and Tesla’s growth trajectory

➤ Credit Suisse highlights market share decline for Tesla

➤ Photos show new installation at Giga Texas

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

New Model 3 Battery? + TSLA Stock, Waymo Throws Shade at Tesla copy
Earnings Analysis

TSLA Stock: Tesla Poised to Surprise in Q2?

21.05.26
News

Tesla Vision Takes Over as Tesla Fully Removes Radar

05.25.21
Interviews

Tesla Stock: Pierre Ferragu In-Depth on Tesla's Profitability

21.05.21
News

Tesla Cybertruck Tops Ford F-150 Lightning on This Key Metric

21.05.20.2
News

Tesla Cybertruck Compared to Ford's New F-150 Lightning

Musk Addresses Tesla Production Status, Acknowledges Supply Issues + Dogecoin, EV Credit
News

Tesla Stock: What's Actually Going On

21.05.12.01
News

Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Payments, Seeks Access to $18B Credit Market

05.11.21
News

Confusion on Tesla's China Sales in April

21.05.06.tempest2
News

Tesla Stock: TSLA's (Former) Biggest Bull Cuts Position 40%