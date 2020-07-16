Submit Questions for Tesla's Q2 Earnings Call

As they have done on past earnings calls, Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report will again partner with Say Technologies to allow retail investors to submit and vote for questions to be asked on their second quarter earnings call.

To participate, shareholders have to link their brokerage account with Say's platform and should therefore understand the company's privacy policy first.

Each shareholder may ask up to three questions. Tesla Daily has submitted the following questions:

Tesla recently decided not to produce a Standard Range version of Model Y, no longer offers SR Model S/X, & has announced ramping of the Semi. Does this shift from smaller pack vehicles suggest Tesla is not as battery-constrained as in the past? What are the biggest constraints?

While Tesla is unlikely to answer specific questions on batteries due to the company's upcoming Battery Day, they may be willing to discuss constraints at a high level. To view and vote for this question on the Say platform, click here.

Tesla Energy seems widely ignored by Wall St. despite Elon’s comments about the growth rate exceeding automotive. Could Tesla share more detail on current/planned projects to help investors better understand the business outlook? How disruptive is Tesla’s Autobidder technology?

This question attempts to bridge the gap in analyst/investor understanding and Tesla's ambitions in the energy business, similarly to the automotive compound annual growth rate question from the Q1 earnings call. To view/vote, click here.

Now that it is time to bring the Semi to volume production, can you share more detail on production plans? What weekly production rate is considered volume production and when does Tesla expect to reach that rate?

With the recently leaked Elon Musk email announcing preparation for production of the Semi, hopefully Tesla is ready to share some more details on their production plans. To view/vote, click here.

What do you think of these questions? What do you hope to see asked?

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.