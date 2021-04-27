NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer Discuss Tesla Q1 Earnings

Please see the included video for discussion of the topics below:

➤ Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer join Katherine Ross to discuss Tesla stock's reaction to the company's Q1 earnings report and investor conference call

➤ How strong were Tesla's financials?

➤ Understanding Tesla's margins

➤ Tesla's stance on digital currencies

➤ Tesla's aspirations to outsell Toyota

➤ Elon Musk's missed promises

➤ What's going on with Tesla Solar?

➤ Supply chain impacts and chip shortages

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

Earnings Analysis

