Exploring Potential S&P 500 Inclusion for Tesla

If Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report is able to post a second quarter profit when they report earnings later today, the company will become eligible to be added to the S & P 500 index. With $4.6T in assets under management tracking the index, 26 million shares of TSLA stock may need to be purchased by index-tracking funds.

The included video discusses the intricacies of a possible inclusion. Subjects discussed include:

Timing

Weighting

Benchmarking

Synthetic positions

Derivative positions

Selection committee's role

