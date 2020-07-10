Tesla Short Interest Declines as Stock Hits All-Time High

Tesla Daily
Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report shares hit a new all-time high on Friday, closing at $1,544.65/share. Tesla's rise has been applying increasing pressure on short-sellers of the stock. A short position increases in value when a stock declines, so it can be used to profit from a fall in price, or as a leg of a paired trade to hedge against a long position. As the most heavily-shorted company on the Nasdaq stock exchange by value, TSLA short interest, or the number of shares sold short, is watched closely. Official short interest reporting is only available twice per month.

Today, short interest for the June 30 settlement date was released. Since the report for the June 15th settlement date, TSLA short interest declined from 15.1M shares-sold-short to 14.0M shares-sold-short, a decline of ~1.2M shares or 8%.

The 14.0M shares-sold-short as of June 30 represent the lowest short interest by share count on TSLA stock since March 31, 2011. Of course, Tesla had far fewer outstanding shares at that time, so the percentage of shares-sold-short of total outstanding shares is now at an all-time low at around 7.5% of total shares, or 9.5% of float.

Still, as TSLA's share price as risen, so has the market value of the short interest. Despite the 8% decline in shares-sold-short from June 15 to June 30, the valuation of the total short position increased from $15.0B to $15.1B. This is due to TSLA stock increasing from $991 on June 15 to $1,080 on June 30, a 9% increase.

The next short interest report will be released after market close on Friday, July 24 for the settlement date of Wednesday, July 15. It will be interesting to see how the short interest has changed because TSLA's share price has increased by 43% since June 30.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

