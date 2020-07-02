TSLA Stock Increases By More Than One Bearish Analyst's Price Target in Premarket Session

After reporting Q2 delivery and production numbers in premarket on Thursday,(TSLA) -Get Report stock traded more than $100 per share higher in the premarket trading session from Wednesday's closing share price, surpassing the entire price target of one bearish analyst in just a few hours.

Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of GLJ Research, recently appeared on CNBC to discuss his $87 price target on Tesla stock. Johnson has been recommending to his clients to sell Tesla stock short for more than a year.

"When you think about this being a hyper-growth story, the numbest just don't pan out." - Gordon Johnson, June 29, 2020

TSLA's share price has increased by more than 400% since last year's share price on July 2, 2019 of $245.

While Johnson believes Tesla's growth story is over, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reiterated on Tesla's Q1 earnings call that he expects Tesla to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 50%.