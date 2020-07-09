Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Munro: Tesla Model Y Costs "Are Shocking"

Rob Maurer

For the past few months, engineering and manufacturing consulting firm Munro & Associates has been conducting a full teardown of the Tesla Model Y to analyze each component of the vehicle down to the nuts and bolts. Throughout the teardown, founder Sandy Munro has been very complimentary of the Model Y’s design. Though not without opportunities for improvement, Munro has been particularly impressed with Tesla’s ability to keep costs low on the vehicle.

In July of 2018, Munro completed a similar teardown of Tesla’s Model 3. At the time, the firm provided Tesla with more than a hundred different suggestions for improvements on the Model 3. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been complimentary towards Munro’s work since receiving their feedback.

"Munro’s analysis of Tesla engineering is accurate, both pro & con. I think he will appreciate some elements of the Model Y body design." - Elon Musk, January 17, 2020

The teardown for the Model Y was recently completed, and Munro has now compiled a side-by-side comparison of the Model 3 and Model Y teardowns. The lengthy report is available for purchase from Munro, but Sandy Munro did share some bottom line results in a new video on the firm’s YouTube channel, Munro Live. 

“The results are shocking. There’s a big, giant difference between the cost of the Model 3 [in 2018] and this Model Y in 2020, and the cost went down significantly!” - Sandy Munro

While Munro says there is a difference in cost between the Model 3 and the Model Y and implies a lower cost for the Model Y, it is likely that Tesla has significantly reduced costs on the Model 3 since Munro's teardown in 2018. Tesla has previously stated that costs to produce a Model Y should be close to the Model 3 despite the ~10% larger size of the Model Y. 

“[For] a five-seater Model Y, we expect marginal costs of that car to be comparable to the Model 3 once we have reached, say, 10,000 or 20,000 units, or something like that...” - Elon Musk, Tesla's Q1-20 Earnings Call

If the Model Y does indeed cost about the same as the Model 3 to produce, or perhaps less, Tesla is positioned to capture 5%-10% higher margins on the vehicle due to the higher prices commanded by crossover SUVs. Tesla may choose to use this additional margin to lower prices of other products, potentially facilitating a lower entry-level price for the Model 3, expanding the addressable market.

Either way, it is encouraging for Tesla investors to see external validation of the cost improvements on the Model Y. Do you think Tesla will use the additional margin on the Model Y to boost profits and reinvest in expansion, or to lower prices and drive volume?

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

Articles

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Announces Date for Q2 Earnings Report

Analysts expect a loss, but expectations are rising.

Rob Maurer

by

Kasper K

Tesla Sales Rise in China in June

The China Passenger Car Association reports on new monthly highs for Tesla.

Rob Maurer

Tesla’s Valuation Increases by $40B+ in Biggest Day Ever

Plus, analysts raise TSLA price targets and LG Chem expands production for Tesla.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Releases "Short Shorts", May Hint at Profitable Q2

Days after the close of Tesla's second quarter, the company has released celebratory apparel.

Rob Maurer

by

Kasper K

“The Great Tesla Re-Rating” - Morgan Stanley Ups TSLA Price Targets

Analyst Adam Jonas has issued a new $2,070 bull case price target on TSLA stock.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Stock Increases By More Than One Bearish Analyst's Price Target in Premarket Session

TSLA stock laps bearish price target in mere hours.

Rob Maurer

by

Waltmos

Tesla Crushes Q2 Delivery Estimates, May Become Eligible for S&P 500 Inclusion

Tesla reports second quarter deliveries of 90,650 vehicles.

Rob Maurer

by

jon.ovington

Tesla's Q2 Deliveries May Shock Wall St.

Consensus estimates are rising, but are they high enough?

Rob Maurer

by

Daniel Martins

Musk: Tesla Q2 Profitability is "Looking Super Tight"

Electrek's report on a leaked Elon Musk email suggests Tesla may be profitable in Q2.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer

Tesla Already Has a "Million-Mile" Battery

Did suppliers beat Tesla to the punch ahead of Battery Day?

Rob Maurer

by

ColoradoClyde