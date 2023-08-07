Zoom walks back controversial privacy policy

Zoom recently updated its terms of service. You might want to read the fine print this time.

When you open up a Zoom meeting, you consent to the company's ownership of customer content, which includes "all data a customer chooses to record or share during a meeting." This encompasses cloud recordings, meeting transcripts and files exchanged in the live Zoom chat.

Zoom initiated an update to its policies July 27 that required users to also consent to having that same "customer content" used by Zoom (ZM) - Get Free Report to train and test the company's artificial intelligence models.

But after a fierce reaction on social media, the company walked back the policy.

"Following feedback, Zoom made the decision to update its Terms of Service to reflect Zoom does not use any of your audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments or other communications-like Customer Content (such as poll results, whiteboard and reactions) to train Zoom or third-party artificial intelligence models," the company said in a statement.

Zoom said that it has updated both its terms of service and blog to reflect this shift in policy.

The company's brief and controversial change to its terms of service included two mentions of AI. The first reiterated that users must consent to Zoom's "access, use, collection, creation, modification, distribution, processing, sharing, maintenance, and storage of Service Generated Data for any purpose." This clause went on to explain that "any purpose" included the "training and tuning of" AI algorithms and models.

The second instance was a customer license grant. This clause stated that users "hereby grant Zoom a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free," license to use and process customer content in any way, including for the training of artificial intelligence models and algorithms.

The company explained in a blog post Aug. 7 that updates to the terms of service were done to improve the user experience. Zoom said that it does not use audio, video or chat content to train its models without customer consent.

"An example of a machine learning service for which we need license and usage rights is our automated scanning of webinar invites / reminders to make sure that we aren’t unwittingly being used to spam or defraud participants," Zoom said. "The customer owns the underlying webinar invite, and we are licensed to provide the service on top of that content."

The video communications giant recently launched two new generative AI features: Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose. Zoom said that, for users who opt in to these new features, there is a "transparent consent process for training our AI models using your customer content."

Zoom says it remains "committed to transparency."

The company's stock fell more than 1% Monday morning.

Read Zoom's latest terms of service, specifically, clauses 10.2 and 10.4, here.

