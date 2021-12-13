Vox Media In Talks To Acquire Group Nine Media, Internal Memos Show

Vox CEO Jim Bankoff and Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer sent emails to their employees after the Wall Street Journal reported news of a potential merger.

Two of the biggest players in digital media may soon become one company as Vox Media and Group Nine Media seek to merge.

Vox Media, which owns brands like Vox.com, New York Magazine, Eater and The Verge, is seeking to acquire 75% ownership of Group Nine Media through an all-stock transaction.

The Wall Street Journal reported news of the potential merger, which prompted Vox CEO Jim Bankoff and Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer to send emails confirming it to their employees.

"The business rationale behind this merger is to grow revenue, increase scale, and combine these incredibly powerful and complementary portfolios," Bankoff wrote in the internal staff note.

Founded in 2016 and now with our 600 employees, Group Nine Media is behind online publications like Thrillist, PopSugar and NowThis.

While rumors of acquisition talks between the New York-based media company and companies like Vox or Buzzfeed ( (BZFD) - Get BuzzFeed Report) have been swirling for years, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ that the deal has moved forward and is expected to close in early 2022.

The move is expected to help both companies grow and expand coverage into areas like lifestyle and food and drink. The sources used by the WSJ said that they expect to bring in $700 million and more than $100 million in profit in 2022.

Another online behemoth, Buzzfeed ( (BZFD) - Get BuzzFeed Report) went public last week but, at $16.2 million raised ahead of the IPO, did not come close to the $288 million in cash it had initially aimed to raise.

While Vox has previously publicly weighed the possibility of going public, the note sent to staff on Monday said that the company has no immediate plans to do so.

Group Nine, meanwhile, has already formed a special-purpose acquisition company for exploring potential acquisitions last year but reportedly will not be using it for the deal with Vox.