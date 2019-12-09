Virgin Galactic Lifts Off as Morgan Stanley Launches Coverage on Bullish Note

Virgin Galactic has potential as not just a space-tourism company but also as an incubator for hypersonic air travel, an analyst contends.
Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) blasted off Monday after Morgan Stanley launched coverage of the space tourism company with an overweight rating.

Virgin Galactic's stock price shot up 17% to $8.50 after Morgan Stanley also set a bullish $22-a-share price target as well.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas contends the technology Virgin Galactic is developing may hold the most promise for Earth's friendly skies -- and the airline industry -- rather than the heavens above.

Space-tourism ventures like Virgin Galactic are effectively serving as incubators for the technology needed to develop hypersonic point-to-point air travel, which would involve travel at four to five times the speed of sound.

Virgin Galactic has the potential to be a major player in this and new and yet-to-be developed market, which Jonas wrote could amount to $800 billion a year by 2040, according to Bloomberg.

In line with his analysis, Jonas values Virgin Galactic's space-tourism business at $10 a share, a premium above its current trading price but still less than half of Morgan Stanley's overall price target.

Still, Virgin Galactic's space-tourism business has the potential to be a money maker on its own, with the company having already taken 600 reservations -- at $250,000 a pop -- for a 90-minute ride.

And despite the science fiction feel to space tourism and H2P, Virgin Galactic is comparable to a biotech stock, Jonas wrote, noting it has "biotech-like risk reward."