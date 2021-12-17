"We're working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy," a TikTok representative wrote on Twitter.

Schools across the country have canceled Friday classes in response to a widely-circulating TikTok challenge calling for school violence.

On Thursday night, news that a popular TikTok "challenge" was daring students to commit acts of gun and bomb violence at their schools on Nov. 17 started circulating online.

After a Nov. 30 student shooting at a Michigan high school left four dead and at least eight injured, schools have been on heightened alert and many districts chose to preemptively cancel classes on Dec. 17.

Local media reported that school districts in California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, and Missouri have opted to cancel classes while countless others across the country ramped up security.

By Friday morning, the Department of Homeland Security released a tweet saying that it could not identify "any specific, credible threats to schools" but still urges schools and communities to "remain alert."

"While there are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority and we will work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and remain prepared," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote in a tweet.

As online discussion around the situation ramped up, it became increasingly difficulty to identify where the threat started.

TikTok responded to the situation by saying that it takes any reports of violence "with utmost seriousness" but, after looking into the matter, found little other than videos warning others to stay safe.

"Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there's no credible threat, so we're working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy," TikTokComms wrote on Twitter on Friday morning. "If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we'd remove and report it to law enforcement."