Under Armour Jumps Into NFT Game With Steph Curry Collab

Under Armour joins rivals Nike and Adidas in jumping into the non-fungible token, or NFT game, with a Steph Curry special collab.

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report has joined rivals Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report and Adidas (ADDYY) in jumping into the non-fungible token, or NFT game.

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is partnering with the sports apparel retailer on an NFT drop to celebrate his new record as the National Basketball Association’s all-time top three-point shooter.

In honor of star's record-breaking shot last week, the collection will feature 2,974 non-fungible tokens that are digital replicas of the Under Armour-made “Curry Flow 9″ sneakers Curry was wearing when he broke NBA legend Ray Allen’s previous record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history.

The Genesis Curry Flow NFT collection is the first wearable, cross-platform sneaker NFT, according to Under Armour. While they cannot be worn in real life, the virtual kicks can be worn across three metaverses -- Decentraland, The Sandbox and Gala Games.

In the Gala Games’ Town Star simulation game, players will be able to use the Genesis Curry Flow NFTs to get in-game rewards.

In layperson terms, NFTs are blockchain-verified digital pieces of whatever you can think of – art, shoes, sketches, a coffee cup with YouTube star Mr. Beast’s face on it, or a digital rendering of former First Lady Melania Trump’s eyes.

And they are this year's -- and possibly this generation's -- hottest ticket, with Nike, Adidas, Sony, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and even electric car maker Fisker (FSR) - Get Fisker Inc Class A Report all as busy as elves offering up NFTs to the broader public.

The Under Armour collection will drop at 1 a.m. UTC on Dec. 22 (8 p.m. EST on Dec. 21). Each NFT will be priced at $333, and all proceeds will go to children’s sports charities, according to the company.

The Genesis Curry Flow NFT drop isn’t Curry’s first run around the proverbial NFT court. On Dec. 17, Curry launched another collection of 2,974 NFTs -- portraits of himself, not digital shoes -- commemorating his achievement.

Under Armour shares were down 0.98% at $20.48 in premarket trading at last check. the stock is up more than 18% year to date.