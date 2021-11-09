Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Is Twitter Blue?
What Is Twitter Blue?
Publish date:

Twitter's Paid Service 'Blue' Launches in the U.S.

The subscription service launched in the U.S. Tuesday lets users undo tweets and read some news articles ad free.
Author:

Social media giant Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report on Tuesday expanded its paid subscription service to the U.S. and New Zealand to enable users to make corrections to their tweets and undo replies to threads and other posts, a demand that's been on users' wishlists for a long time.

Twitter introduced Twitter Blue for a monthly fee of $2.99 in the U.S. It will give users the option to undo tweets, read some news articles ad free, more easily access long and convoluted Twitter threads and let users manage saved content using a folder system.

Twitter first rolled out the subscription service in June, launching it for CAD $3.49 in Canada and AUD $4.49 in Australia.

The service includes Undo Tweet, which gives users up to 30 seconds to revise Tweets before they go live; bookmark folders to organize saved content; and Reader Mode, which makes long threads easier to read.

Twitter Blue is available for subscription in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on iOS, Android, and web, the company said.

TheStreet Recommends

Paid users can also pin important conversations to the top of their messaging inbox and change the color theme of their Twitter app.

Shares of the San Francisco company edged lower by 0.9% to $53.60.

Last month, Twitter swung to a loss for its third quarter, but reported ad sales in line with expectations, despite changes in Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report privacy policy that have hurt other social media companies. 

"It is still too early for Twitter to assess the long-term impact of Apple’s privacy-related iOS changes, but the Q3 revenue impact was lower than expected, and we have incorporated an ongoing modest impact into our Q4 guidance," the company said earlier.

Twitter aims to expand its user base to 315 million and grow annual revenue to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023.

Are Credit Card Rewards Programs Dying Out?
INVESTING

US Household Debt Rose 1.9% to $15.24 Trillion in Q3 from Q2

Darkened photo of a tall corporate/office building from below with text overlay that reads "What Is the Premium of an Option Contract?"
P

What Is an Option Premium? Definition and Related Terms

Cannabis Stocks Do Not Trade on Earnings, Instead on Pipeline of Drugs
INVESTING

Proposed Marijuana Bill, The State Reform Act, Takes Aim at Multi-Billion Dollar Market

PepsiCo Soda Lead
INVESTING

JPMorgan Likes Pepsi, Caterpillar, as Supply Chain Woes Ease

GE Lead
INVESTING

How GE’s Chart Looks After Plans to Split Business Up

I'm Not Crazy in Love With Advanced Micro Devices Stock
INVESTING

AMD Stock Sparks Positive Analyst Comments on Facebook Deal

China's Booming Electric Car Market Prompts Lithium Producer And Battery Assembler To Raise Funds For Expansion
INVESTING

Jim Collins Sees Opportunity for Nano One

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Crypto Wallet Waitlist Is In the Millions