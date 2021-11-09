Twitter's Paid Service 'Blue' Launches in the U.S.

Social media giant Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report on Tuesday expanded its paid subscription service to the U.S. and New Zealand to enable users to make corrections to their tweets and undo replies to threads and other posts, a demand that's been on users' wishlists for a long time.

Twitter introduced Twitter Blue for a monthly fee of $2.99 in the U.S. It will give users the option to undo tweets, read some news articles ad free, more easily access long and convoluted Twitter threads and let users manage saved content using a folder system.

Twitter first rolled out the subscription service in June, launching it for CAD $3.49 in Canada and AUD $4.49 in Australia.

The service includes Undo Tweet, which gives users up to 30 seconds to revise Tweets before they go live; bookmark folders to organize saved content; and Reader Mode, which makes long threads easier to read.

Twitter Blue is available for subscription in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on iOS, Android, and web, the company said.

Paid users can also pin important conversations to the top of their messaging inbox and change the color theme of their Twitter app.

Shares of the San Francisco company edged lower by 0.9% to $53.60.

Last month, Twitter swung to a loss for its third quarter, but reported ad sales in line with expectations, despite changes in Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report privacy policy that have hurt other social media companies.

"It is still too early for Twitter to assess the long-term impact of Apple’s privacy-related iOS changes, but the Q3 revenue impact was lower than expected, and we have incorporated an ongoing modest impact into our Q4 guidance," the company said earlier.

Twitter aims to expand its user base to 315 million and grow annual revenue to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023.