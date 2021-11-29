'Don't worry — like everyone else who quits Twitter, he'll be back in three weeks,' jokes The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.

As news broke that Jack Dorsey would be stepping down as CEO of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, the social media platform was alight with both commentary and sarcasm.

Twitter's stock briefly jumped nearly 10% following the news, but in afternoon trade shares were down 1.64% at $46.30.

"Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the CEO of Twitter to pursue his passion project: teaching Luke how to use the force," Netflix writer James Parker wrote in reference to a recent photograph of Dorsey in a black hoodie and with a beard.

As this type of executive exit is often billed as an opportunity to pursue personal projects, many quipped at just what Dorsey would be doing — from advising Tsar Nicholas II to coaching football and promoting cryptocurrency. (Dorsey will remain at the helm of the payment app Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report.)

Many on Twitter quipped that Dorsey's exit could finally bring a feature that users had been asking for years: the ability to edit tweets.

Dorsey's exit comes after a lengthy period of increased criticism and pressure from conservative investors — after becoming one of its largest stakeholders, Elliott Management founder Paul Singer renewed his efforts to oust Dorsey over everything from being split between Twitter and Square to the decision to ban former President Donald Trump following his support for the people who stormed Washington on Jan. 6.

On Twitter, the old debate about whether Twitter has been censoring any conservative opposition or not doing enough to protect vulnerable groups was reignited.

Writer Mike Drucker pointed out that Dorsey leaves behind an unresolved problem of when social media platforms need to draw the line at speech that could harm other or incite violence.

Many on Twitter quipped that Dorsey's exit could finally bring a feature that users had been asking for years: the ability to edit tweets.

Current CTO Parag Agrawal has been chosen to take the helm from Dorsey. But as comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah pointed out, Twitter is often not that easy to leave — while Dorsey will step down from the company entirely after his term on the board expires in mid-2022, some believe that his presence will still continue to loom over.

"Don't worry -- like everyone else who quits Twitter, he'll be back in three weeks," reads a tweet published on The Daily Show's account.