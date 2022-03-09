Twitter Makes a Big Change for Apple's Big Event

There was a color-coordinated Twitter surprise for those tracking Apple's latest product launch on the social-media platform.

Medical experts say the right combination of colors helps with better memory retention.

For tech giant Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report hugely anticipated first product event of the year, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report gave the emoji and hashtag obsessed world a quirky and colorful way to express itself.

Apple's event was titled "Peek Performance," and Twitter sought to maximize users' engagement in Apple’s latest hour-long act.

So users who liked tweets with Apple's signature hashtag, #AppleEvent, were rewarded with a kaleidoscope matching the colors in Apple's new logo. That new logo, placed alongside the hashtag as an emoji, combines aqua blue, cerulean blue, fuchsia pink and shades of mustard yellow.

Typically, when users like a tweet, the heart-shaped icon next to the retweet button turns to a shade of red. Here, Twitter's like button was synched with all parts and elements of Apple's new logo and matched its color scheme before turning back to its usual color.

Likes are represented by a small heart and are used to show appreciation for a tweet. Twitter users can view the tweets they've liked from their profile pages by clicking or tapping into the likes tab.

The animation made users' interactions with tweets about the iPhone13, the latest iPhone SE and Apple's brand new iPad Air more dynamic and fun.

Apple introduced a new low-cost iPhone, a new iPad and a small Mac Pro at its first event of the year.

The big draw from Apple's showcase was the brand new iPhone SE 3, priced starting from $429. That's a $30 increase from the price of the second-generation iPhone SE. The new model will be available on March 18, with preorders starting March 11.

Hashflags Have Been Around for a Decade!

These magical and spirited bursts of color are called hashflags. Think of them like a sister of the hashtag. Hashflags are similar to emojis and are part of a trending and often branded hashtag in a tweet.

When you add a “#” -- called a pound sign, number sign or hash -- to the beginning of an unbroken word or phrase, it creates a hashtag. When you use a hashtag in a tweet, it becomes linked to all of the other tweets that include it.

According to a report by Mac Rumours, a hashflag for Apple's event went live on Twitter last week, "offering users a special stylized Apple logo alongside "#AppleEvent" as a means to promote and increase visibility for the event."

Hashflags occur when Twitter adds an image, picture or emoji to a hashtag. These latest avatars seem to be a more simulated version of the same.

Hashflags were first introduced to promote the 2010 World Cup soccer match and it appeared to be a hit with users. (For those curious, Spain beat the Netherlands in the match.)

Recently, Twitter also created hashflags for food and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report, which was the Super Bowl halftime-show sponsor with the hashtag #pepsihalftime. There, the like button turned into the Pepsi logo.

Last month, Twitter created a similar like icon change for Salesforce's (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report #TeamEarth. The software giant, alongside new brand partner and adviser Matthew McConaughey, unveiled #TeamEarth, a global campaign that aims to inspire businesses and individuals to help build a more fair, equal and sustainable future.