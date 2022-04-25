RIP Twitter Trends as Reports Suggest Musk Deal Will Be Accepted

Is this the beginning of the end of Twitter?

The internet's public square is brimming with conspiracy theories as Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and Elon Musk potentially move closer to a takeover deal.

While there has been no official word from either side, Twitter's boardroom ramblings as reported by mainstream media seem to suggest that the tech giant could be sold to Musk as early as April 25.

Twitter is reportedly set to accept billionaire CEO Musk's "best and final offer" at $54.20 a share valuing the company at a little over $43 billion.

Last week, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive outlined $45.6 billion in funding for the deal through a combination of debt financing and personal equity.

The San Francisco company is scheduled to announce first quarter results later this week on April 28.

Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk Deal

Sharing everything from images to tweets to hashtags, a majority of Twitters users spent their morning tweeting about Twitter, or more specifically, #RIPTwitter.

A SpaceX investor tweeted that Musk would bring Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey back as chief executive. Dorsey, who heads payments firm Block SQ, changed his title last week from from “Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson” to “Block Head and Chairperson."

Former Twitter employee Sriram Krishnan, who previously led core consumer product teams at Twitter, agreed that the social media platform "needed a shake up and probably couldn't be in better hands."

Another social media user chimed in to add that liberals in America were having a meltdown over this potential acquisition deal.

Another user raised the contentious issue of free speech. Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, thinks Twitter uses too much censorship and limits content that he deems acceptable.

Another social media post equated this tweet storm to nothing more than users crying wolf just like they did when they promised to leave the U.S. if Donald Trump became the president.

Another user attacked America's left wing liberals.

The hashtag has also led some users to push the narrative towards "reverse censorship."