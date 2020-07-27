Chipmaker TSMC Gains on Intel’s Production and Delay Pain

Shares of TSMC rally on speculation that Intel could shift production of its latest chip to TSMC as part of its 'contingency plans' following production issues.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) - Get Report rallied on Monday after U.S. chipmaker Intel (INTC) - Get Report said it faces delays for its next-generation chips, raising speculation that TSMC could be the backup contender to produce the chips for Intel as part of its "contingency plans."

Shares of the Taiwanese foundry chipmaker, which trade on the Taiwan stock exchange, rallied more than 10% on Monday after Intel announced that it was delaying the release of its next-generation chips containing so-called 7-nanometer transistors.

During its second-quarter earnings call last Thursday, Intel said it had found an issue in the 7-nanometer manufacturing process but that it had made “contingency plans,” which includes looking at third parties to manufacture the semiconductors.

While Intel didn’t name potential third parties, analysts see TSMC as being a contender. TSMC makes chips that other companies design. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is one of its customers.

The initial news of the chip-production slip sent Intel’s shares down some 16% on Friday, wiping $41 billion from its market value. TSMC’s market value, meantime, rose by some $33 billion on Monday.

Shares of Apple hit new highs last month after it announced it was dropping Intel’s chips in favor of in-house designs for its Macs, with plans to launch four MacBooks powered by its own silicon over the next 12 months or so, according to reports.

Others positively affected by Intel’s chip slip include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, whose shares also surged on Friday on expectations that it will now have advantage.

Mobile chip company Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report and graphics processor maker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, which design chips and also rely on TSMC for manufacturing, will also benefit in the long run, according to analysts.

Samsung Electronics, another company that operates a foundry business, could also potentially take some of Intel’s business, according to reports.