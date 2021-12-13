Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Elon Musk, Twitter, and Cryptocurrency - The Musk Effect
Time Names Elon Musk Person of the Year

The magazine calls the Tesla CEO a "Visionary. Showman. Iconoclast. Troll."
Time Magazine has named Elon Musk its Person Of the Year.

The Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) CEO has been recognized for pushing the boundaries of electric cars and commercial space exploration with his SpaceX company, as well as his ability to shift the culture, and the stock market, with his Tweets. 

The article, which starts off with a joke about Musk's bowel movements, calls him a "a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan." 

It also deems him "a throwback to our glorious industrial past, before America stagnated and stopped producing anything but rules, restrictions, limits, obstacles and Facebook."

From there the piece recounts his busy year, filled with achievements like winning NASA’s exclusive contract to put U.S. astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972. 

There is also detail on his extracurricular activities, such as hosting "Saturday Night Live," the tabloid attention paid to his on-again, off-again relationship with the musician Grimes (given name Claire Boucher) and his noted ability to, no matter what, Tweet Through It.

Musk no doubt elicits strong feelings, but whether you love him or hate him, it should be noted that Time's Person Of The Year moniker isn't necessarily an honor — past nominees have included Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

Now that Musk has finally gotten some attention from the press, perhaps he'll reconsider his idea to leave Tesla and SpaceX to become a full-time influencer. 

