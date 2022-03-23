Tim Cook Displays His Difference in Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Apple CEO shows his difference from some of his most direct rivals.

Apple never does things like everyone else.

This observation also applies to its leaders and in particular to the first of them: CEO Tim Cook.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Apple and Tim Cook were among the very first entities and individuals in the business world to whom the Ukrainian authorities asked for help.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had notably written a letter directly to Cook to whom he asked to sanction the Russian aggressor by stopping to supply Russia with Apple products and services.

"I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression," Fedorov wrote in the letter. "To stop supplying Apple Services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!"

Fedorov also insists in the tweet revealing the letter that: "If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only site Russia 24." Russia 24 is a state-owned Russian news channel.

Platitudes

Apple and Cook waited several days before responding. It was quite the opposite of Facebook, which immediately took anti-Russian measures. The contrast is even more striking between Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, and Cook.

Challenged by Fedorov also but well after Cook, Musk reacted promptly. He did not hesitate to make promises followed by deeds to Ukraine. The billionaire also expressed his support by clearly taking a stand for the attacked country.

Apple waited almost four days to finally decide to suspend sales of its products in Russia.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia," Apple said on March 1. "Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country.

The company added that Apple Pay and other services have been limited and that it has "disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine" in order to keep people in the area safe.

If Cook had personally reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine before being approached by Fedorov, his response was in the pure tradition of business leaders: remain neutral and add platitudes because you don't have to alienate anyone.

"I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter on Feb. 24. "We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace."

Silence

A large number of comments to his post did not fail to note that his message was deja vu.

"Ahh yes, the classic 'Im concerned but not concerned enough to do anything about it'," one user commented. "Pretty sure Apple has more sway than most European nations who arent doing anything but doing something would hurt the stock price so nope... Just 'pray' lol."

"But you won't criticize Putin," another user pointed out.

"Concern is not enough. The West was concerned since 2014. It doesn’t help," commented another user. "Take action, against Putin, his oligarchs and Russian military. Support Ukraine."

Others also asked for actions, not flat words.

"Tim cut Russia off from your technology. You have the power," a user urged.

"With due respect, your “concerns” are not enough," another user wrote. "I’ve met you at several WWDC conferences – not some Apple hater. You are in a position of power & can do something. Actions > Words."

Since his Feb. 24 tweet, Tim Cook hasn't really spoken publicly about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Quite the opposite of his rival Musk.