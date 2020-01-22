Texas Instruments Shares Edge Lower After Earnings Beat, Solid Guidance

Texas Instruments checked off all the right boxes in its earnings report, but investors weren't enthused.

Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report fell after the chip maker posted revenue and earnings above expectations and strong guidance.

The stock fell 1.6% to $131.25 a share in after-hours trading Wednesday, after having risen 1.9% in regular trading hours.

Earnings per share for the December quarter came in at $1.12 on a GAAP basis, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.03 and falling 12% year-over-year. Revenue was $3.35 billion, beating analysts expectations of $3.25 billion and falling 10%. Analog revenue was $2.497 billion, beating estimates of $2.35 billion. Embedded processing sales were $633 million against expectations of $643 million.

"Our cash flow from operations of $6.6 billion for the year again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the year was $5.8 billion and 40% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production," said CEO Rich Templeton in a statement.

The company guided for current quarter revenue in the range of $3.21 billion to $3.38 billion, with the midpoint higher than analyst's expected range of $3.07 billion to $3.33 billion. Management expects EPS of between 96 cents and $1.14, with the midpoint just ahead of analysts estimate of $1.04.

The stock is up 40% in the past year.