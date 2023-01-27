Skip to main content
Tesla's Rival Lucid Soars on Takeover Rumors

Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
Lucid Motors  (LCID) - Get Free Report saw its shares rise by as much as 97% on rumors that the electric vehicle company could sell an additonal stake to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The fund currently owns a 62% stake in the auto company that sells higher end EVs.

Last November Lucid said it conducted a $600 million at-the-market program that included a $915 million investment by Ayar Third Investment Companyfor a stake in the company. 