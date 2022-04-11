Tesla's Cybertruck Has Pleasant and Curious Surprises

The futuristic truck of the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles will enter production in 2023.

It is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle as it fascinates.

The Cybertruck, the futuristic truck unveiled by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report in 2019, is a vehicle that has the potential to change this segment of the electric vehicle automotive market in years to come.

Its revolutionary design amazes and raises a lot of questions at the same time. This design reminds us of science fiction.

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, did not help matters by saying that the futuristic vehicle design was "influenced partly by 'The Spy Who Loved Me,'" a reference to the amphibious Lotus Esprit S1 featured in the 1977 James Bond film.

"Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me," the tech tycoon revealed on Twitter on November 2019.

Important Differences With The Prototype

Almost every element of the prototype presented by Musk had left even his most ardent fans dumbfounded.

The question was therefore whether the model to be marketed was going to look like the prototype.

Musk has just provided the first answers during the official opening of the Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, on April 7.

The billionaire presented what is similar to the production version of the Cybertruck pickup.

He did not specify it strictly speaking, but doubt is almost not allowed.

It must be said that if the model resembles almost in every way the concept presented in 2019.

The lines drawn with a ruler are still in the game, but there are some differences such as the presence of up-to-date lights at the front placed between the grille and the shields, the rims.

It is the same aluminum gray color as the bodywork, and they are now open and let the air through.

The retractable door handles (as on the Model S) have completely disappeared. It seems that Tesla has decided to remove them and replace them with an automatic opening system when the driver approaches.

To access it, you just need to be in possession of the card and the doors open automatically as you approach. It appears that you can tap your phone or a keycard on a specific sensor, and the door will open.

But this raises questions about the legality posed by this new system because access to the car, by the emergency services, in the event of an accident, would only be more complicated.

There's also a major change and it's about the single gigantic windshield wiper blade, capable of covering the entire surface of the imposing windshield, that the prototype had.

It looks like Tesla has decided to go with two smaller, regular-sized blades. Basically, the new wiper blade is practical

"The setup, after all, should make it extremely easy to replace the Cybertruck’s wipers when needed. Its placement on one side of the vehicle also suggests that owners would not need to jump on the tire and lean forward just to gain access to the pickup’s wiper," said Simon Alvarez from Teslarati.com.

A Potential Hit

To summarize: Apart from the presence of mirrors, different tires, a front windshield with a modified structure and a few minor adjustments, the Cybertruck is still a futuristic design truck.

But we will have to wait before knowing more about it since nothing else has been specified, apart from the news that Tesla will start producing it in 2023 in its new factory in Austin, Texas, where the headquarters of the manufacturer, previously located in California, are now housed.

The company has a website for Cybertruck where people can reserve one of the vehicles for a refundable $100 deposit — essentially no commitment for a vehicle that won't be cheap.

The Tesla Cybertruck promises up to 500 miles of electric range, a maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds, and a base price under $40,000.

"The base price for a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Cybertruck is $39,900, not including destination charges. The Dual Motor all-wheel drive version starts at $49,900 and the top of the line Tri Motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck costs $69,900," according to Kelley Blue Book.

"Unlike many other electric cars, Tesla’s are no longer eligible for federal tax incentives."

Buyers will also have to add Tesla driver assistance system Full Self-Driving for $12,000 at last check.

"If Elon and crew can deliver what they’ve promised, the Cybertruck could be a hit," Kelley Blue Book said.

The Cybertruck's rivals will undoubtedly be the Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report R1T electric pickup, the GMC Hummer pickup and the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Chevy Silverado electric pickup and the F-150 Lightning, an electric version of the Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report F-150 pickup.