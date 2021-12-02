Tesla Releases All-Electric Cyberquad For Kids

The Cyberquad costs $1,900 and is available for pre-order for delivery two to four weeks from now.

Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) is branching out into the world of kids with a $1,900 all-electric Cyberquad.

Designed to look like a mini version of the company's Cybertruck unveiled two years ago, the Cyberquad is available for pre-order on the Tesla website.

It launched quietly earlier today, with Verge being the first to spot it on the Tesla site, and will be shipped to first buyers between two and four weeks from now.

"Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars," reads the product description.

With a weight limit of 150 pounds, the ATV-style toy car is suitable for kids over the age of eight and comes with three speed settings: 5 mph, 10 mph, and 5 mph in reverse. It takes approximately five hours to charge fully in comparison to at least 12 hours for an average Tesla.

The Cyberquad is also by far the cheapest option for anyone looking to get a Tesla vehicle of any kind — the next option is the Tesla Model 3 starting at $44,990. The Cyberquad is, for the time being, only available for order in the US.

With pandemic-related shipping delays rocking the retail industry, Tesla makes it clear that it cannot guarantee that Cyberquad orders will arrive in time for the holidays.

The Cybertruck that inspired the kids version has also been delayed to late 2022 or even 2023 — Tesla first started taking orders for it in 2019.

On early Thursday afternoon, (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report stock was up 0.22% to $1,097.46.