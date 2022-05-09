Skip to main content
The Sizzling U.S. Jobs Market
The Sizzling U.S. Jobs Market

Tesla, Fisker, Lucid, Other EV Stocks Stall in Brutal Market Sell-Off

Electric vehicle shares are falling as falling stock prices make investors risk averse.

Electric vehicle stocks tumbled Monday in a brutal sell-off as wary investors backed away from risk assets.

The broader market extended its longest weekly losing streak in a decade.

Brian Price, head of investment management, Commonwealth Financial Network, said "the path of least resistance remains lower for global equity markets to start the week."

"The overwhelming focus continues to be on inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine," Price said. "The combining factors of tight supply chains resulting from China’s zero Covid policy, and rising oil and food prices due to the war in Ukraine, are causing inflationary fears that are triggering a move out of risk assets."

Risk is an issue with many electric vehicle makers as investors search for the next Tesla. 

Companies will need to raise additional cash as they ramp up production, but the current climate is looking increasingly risk-averse.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the top EV company, was down 7% in late afternoon trading, and off 27% since the start of the year.

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Lordstown Motors Corp. Class A Report shares were off 5.5%, and down 48% since Jan.3. The company, which posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Monday, said its still expected production of its Endurance electric truck to start in the third quarter with commercial deliveries expected in the fourth quarter.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

'Significant Progress'

CEO Daniel Ninivaggi said in a statement that "we made significant progress toward launching the Endurance during the first quarter," adding that "our highest priority remains getting the Endurance into customers' hands." 

"We are managing through a tough macroeconomic environment, and we are focused on managing our liquidity as we bring the Endurance to launch," said Adam Kroll, chief financial officer. "At the same time, we understand that raising additional capital is critical to our ability to achieve our business plan in 2022 and beyond."

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corporation Report, which lost 14.30% Monday, has seen its share fall 34.1% since the first trading day of the year. 

Fisker  (FSR) - Get Fisker Inc Class A Report was off 5% at last check and down 40% from January. Lucid Group  (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report was also hurting, falling nearly 11% on Monday and down 55% since Jan.3.

Rivian Automotive  (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, which tumbled nearly 19%, open lowered after CNBC reported that Ford Motor Co.  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is selling 8 million of Rivian's as the insider lockup for the stock expired on Sunday.

This year, Rivian shares have dropped more than 76%. Rivian's market capitalization has shrunk by almost $70 billion to $21.91 billion from Dec. 31. 

JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report also plans to sell a Rivian share block of between 13 million and 15 million for an unknown seller, CNBC said, citing unnamed sources.

Rivian is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAAAPL

Stock Market Today - 5/9: Stocks Close Sharply Lower Growth Worries Accelerate; Tech Leads Market Slump

By Martin Baccardax
China Wants Its Tech Companies To Flourish Rather Than Flounder As Market Mistakes Create Value, JPMorgan Fund Says
INVESTING
WFCMSMTB

JPMorgan, U.S. Bancorp Cited by Morningstar as Winners

By Dan Weil
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Tesla Now Wants to Save The Water, Too

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid and Michael Tedder
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAPPLTWTR

Tesla Has Big News For The Future

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid and Michael Tedder
Guardians of the Galaxy Disney Roller Coaster Ride Lead KL
INVESTING
DIS

Disney's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Early Reviews Are Intense

By Michael Tedder
Tesla Model 3 Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Saved The Planet Millions of Tons of CO2 Last Year

By Michael Tedder
Best Buy Thereaface Lead KL
INVESTING
BBYWMTAMZN

Best Buy Is Moving Into Health And Beauty. Will It Work?

By Veronika Bondarenko
Rivian Lead
INVESTING
RIVNAMZNF

Ford Is Selling Rivian Stock. Should You Too?

By Bret Kenwell