Tesla Fans Left Outside Cyber Rodeo



Cyber Rodeo was a highly anticipated event for Tesla owners and investors, but not everyone could attend inside.
Image source: Tesla

Thousands of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report owners and fans showed up in Austin, eager to see CEO Elon Musk speak at his new Austin factory, only to be turned away by security.

CEO Elon Musk had said security would not be difficult, but fans were turned away by private security guards. The event had a maximum capacity of 15,000 people.

Security hired by Tesla reminded fans that the property was private and they needed to leave the location. 

One guard told people, "If you're not invited, you're not getting in today. It's not gonna happen. I need everybody to leave now, please. This is private property."

Musk put on an unprecedented opening to his latest factory opening this week, wowing the crowd and attending journalists with a coordinated show of drones lighting up the Austin, Texas skies.

Elon Musk was in Austin to open his latest Gigafactory and make a major announcement at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7.

Jason DeBolt, an investor in Tesla since 2013, said he was turned away from entering the first event in Austin and chose to return to his hotel.

Mark Hennings and Kelly Autridge told KXAN News that they traveled from the Cayman Islands for Mark’s 60th birthday. While they were not able to get tickets to the event, they have been Tesla owners and investors since 2012.

Daniel Rivera said he flew in from Nashville and tried to buy a ticket to the event via Twitter. Rivera said he has been the owner of four Teslas.

A small group of people petitioned Musk on Twitter to get inside the event.

The Tesla owner and investor said they did not get in, but had a good time anyway.

