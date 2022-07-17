Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

The billionaire entrepreneur has never hidden his ambition to transform Tesla vehicles into living rooms on four wheels.

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report seem ready for a new challenge.

The serial entrepreneur is one step closer to his ambition to turn Tesla cars into living rooms on four wheels where passengers can be entertained by watching films and TV shows in streaming, even playing their favorite video games or simply doing something other than driving once they have activated the autonomous driving system.

We are still a long way from seeing Tesla vehicles drive themselves even though the manufacturer of premium and luxury electric vehicles has already made great progress with Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, the very advanced version of its driver assistance system Autopilot. The system is also the subject of numerous investigations by regulators and in particular by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

But that doesn't stop Tesla from moving forward. Musk's group continues to build its edifice. Little by little the company adds pieces to make sure that when the last piece, the autonomy, is available, it will just be enough to put it down so that everything lights up.

Teslas Will Soon Become Video Game Platforms

A part as important as driving autonomy now seems to be ready. This piece touches on the very lucrative video game industry. Musk has just indicated that the integration of Steam into the infotainment system fitted to Tesla cars has been finalized. The firm will demonstrate it in August.

Steam will allow Tesla to include more than 50,000 additional video games in its system, greatly expanding the choices available to Tesla vehicle owners.

"Did you know your @tesla is a gaming console?" asked a Twitter user on the platform on July 15. "My kids love the amazing games on our Tesla. Tesla makes a phone on wheels that gets better overtime. @elonmusk".

Musk used this post to make an announcement that the video industry, competitors and Tesla customers have been waiting for since he indicated in February that his teams were working hard to integrate Steam.

"We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month," the billionaire said, without providing additional details.

"Nice. Would be fun to play some classic beat ‘em ups in there like Streets of Rage and Teenage mutant ninja turtles," one Twitter one user enthused.

"That would be awesome 👏," reacted another one.

"How long until I can play Fall Guys?" said another one, referring to a popular video game.

A New Feature?

This enthusiasm from Tesla fans reflects the potential of Steam, which could become a source of additional revenue for the electric vehicle manufacturer. Making the Steam library accessible from Tesla Arcade, the video game space of the Tesla infotainment system, will allow Tesla to offer a new service that the group could charge to its customers.

Steam is both an online content sales platform, a personalized game library accessible via the internet and a community platform.

Thus, it is possible to buy a very large number of products, in particular video games, on this platform. This will not be a purchase of the physical product (box and CD), but of the computer version, so you will be able to download the game directly to your computer once the transaction has been completed.

Steam is very well known because it is the platform that offers one of the largest selections of video games in the world. Coming from all walks of life and from all publishers, whether small independent games, or big games from international development teams.

Whether you're looking for the immersion of role-playing games, the realism of simulation games, strategy games or the unexpected of adventure games, all types of video game entertainment are offered on the platform for all types of audience.

Since the introduction of video games in Arcade in 2019, the system currently offers around 20 games. As a result, Steam is a game changer for Tesla.

We are, however, curious to see the demo next month to see how Tesla has managed to technically integrate the most advanced games present on Steam even if Tesla vehicles already have high-end graphics cards in the Media control units and in the electronic control units.

Arcade is also at the center of an NHTSA investigation after reports emerged that drivers can play video games on the car's touchscreen while in motion. The probe followed an investigation by The New York Times into Tesla's video game features highlighting the so-called "passenger play" option.

The report stated that an update in Tesla's software package added at least three games that drivers could access while the car was in drive -- and that in a warning that appears before the game starts, Tesla signals it is aware of this and that "playing while the car is in motion is only for passengers." The outlet reports a button asks if the player is a passenger, but a driver can also play by simply touching it.

Tesla had decided to disable the Passenger Play feature.