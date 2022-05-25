The electric vehicle manufacturer has a very popular industry in its sights despite often low margins.

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report completely changed the automotive industry.

Five years ago, legacy vehicle manufacturers were still skeptical about the turn to electrification. They were hesitant to make big investments, appearing to scoff at the bet made by Musk and Tesla that cleaner vehicles would attract consumers despite their high cost.

But a few years later, rare are the car manufacturers who do not swear by electrification. Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report went so far as to carry out a Copernican revolution by creating two divisions: one for internal combustion engine (ICE) or gasoline cars, Ford Blue, and another for battery powered vehicles (BEV), Ford e. Incidentally, the Dearborn-based company made it clear that its priority was now Ford e.

This transformation of the automotive sector has placed Tesla at the center of innovation. Now Musk and his baby are about to disrupt another popular industry: the restaurant or food business.

A 24-Hour Restaurant in Hollywood

The maker of the Model 3 and Model S sedans is now planning to open a 24-hour restaurant in Hollywood, Calif. Tesla has indeed submitted documents to the city of Los Angeles to build a 24-hours-a-day restaurant, drive-in theater and charging station.

The restaurant will be located on 7001/7003 W. Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

Unsurprisingly, Musk is thinking big and wants to make a splash. The potential first Tesla restaurant would be built on a 9,300-square-foot space. It will include a drive-in movie theater, a two-story restaurant - a lower level with 3,800 enclosed square feet, and a 5,500 square-foot outdoor seating area above.

Each of the restaurants will have a bar. There will be a total of 200 seats. Outdoor seats will have a direct view of the two tall LED movie screens, according to plans posted on the social network Twitter.

"Electric vehicle charging station which will have 34 spaces with chargers," Tesla said. "29 of the 34 charging stations will be super chargers and the remaining 5 will be Level 2 chargers."

Those who can't have room or who don't want to waste a minute can have the food delivered.

Tesla doesn't say what kind of food will be served: Would it be fast-food or high-end?

Currently, a Shakey's Pizza Parlor occupies the site. Tesla says it will be demolished.

Electrek was the first to report on Tesla and Musk's plans.

"The movies to be shown will be features lasting approximately the same amount of time as it takes to charge a vehicle (~30 minutes)," the carmaker said. "A decorative bamboo landscape screen will be planted on the property lines to frame both movies screens."

"The operational hours for the Drive-In movie theatre will be from 7am-11pm pursuant to the Commercial Corner standards."

Paying with Dogecoin

Musk and Tesla, on the other hand, do not say when they intend to open this restaurant which aims to be futuristic. The plans must already be approved by the city.

In the meantime, the concept that was first mentioned in 2018 by Musk is getting a little closer to reality.

"Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA," the billionaire tweeted on January 6, 2018.

Last January, Musk announced the restaurant was coming after a Twitter user posted a photo of the Supercharger station opening on social media. He added that Tesla would accept customers paying for their meals with meme Dogecoin.

In May 2021, Tesla filed applications with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office to Trademark a T Logo for various restaurant concepts.

"TESLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services," the company said at the time.

Tesla did not respond to TheStreet's request for comment.