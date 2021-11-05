Tech Stocks Roundup: Microsoft Launches New Tools For Metaverse

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report this week launched a set of tools to enable businesses to create immersive spaces with augmented and virtual reality where workers can meet using its software products like Microsoft Teams.

The tech giant is strengthening its cloud computing infrastructure and adapting its signature software products to create a more business-friendly version of the so-called metaverse established by Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, now called Meta Platforms, Inc.

Facebook announced it was officially changing its name and the company's stock ticker to MVRS. Meta as 'MVRS' will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1.

As part of its rebranding, Facebook said it wants to build a "virtual world where you can deliver extensive products like you're right there, with another person, that's the holy grail of online social experience." Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called the metaverse an "embodied Internet."

Microsoft plans to launch its new tools to enable employees to create their digital avatars by the first half of next year. Microsoft is focused on practical applications of the metaverse — ones where the benefits are clear, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella told Bloomberg.

"The public perception of the metaverse — as a futuristic world where plugged-in people recreate their whole lives online — is still a ways off. But the business uses are starting to be available now,” said Nadella.

The technology used in Microsoft software announced earlier this year was called Mesh. Microsoft also unveiled a product called Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces to let people move and interact within virtual retail and factory spaces.

Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion a year in 2020.

Facebook stock has been on the rise as investors digest the company’s new name and brand, Meta, and the virtual reality 3D universe it is potentially looking to pivot to as part of its longer-term strategy of veering away from being a giant social networking platform.

The rebrand comes as Facebook faces a series of public relations crises, most notably leaked documents now known as the Facebook Papers, which have exposed the inner workings of the company and its penchant for putting profits ahead of combating hate speech and misinformation. At the same time, it comes as the world pivots to a new level of technology and digital reality where engineers and developers are working on the next digital iterations of everything from art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to real-time conversations and events to, of course, augmented and virtual reality gaming.

Apple Announces a Cutback on iPad Production Amid Semiconductor Shortage

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares edged higher Tuesday following a report that suggested the tech giant is cutting back on iPad production in order to direct scarce semiconductor supplies to its flagship iPhone. The Nikkei business newspaper said iPad production runs are about half of their normal pace over the past two months, owing to Apple's decision to prioritize chips for its new iPhone 13, which it expects to generate stronger demand over the holiday season.

Apple noted last week that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and expected the disruption to impact its current quarter revenues following a fourth-quarter earnings report that included the tech giant's miss on sales in around five years.

Amazon Stock Delivers Disappointing Earnings Report

On the back of yet another disappointing earnings report, Amazon stock has been performing poorly lately. As Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone stated, "better-than-expected sales growth could have driven the stock price up again – but this ended up not being the case." Growth in Amazon’s e-commerce segment decelerated again in Q3, creating the opposite effect that investors had hoped for.

TheStreet's Amazon Maven said that higher labor costs and supply chain disruptions caused the slowdown in Amazon’s online store revenues. "First, expectations need to be reset – if they have not already," wrote Daniel Martins. "Pandemic restrictions in the key markets where Amazon operates are largely over. Therefore, 2020 sales growth may not serve as a good parameter for future performance. Swinging in the other direction, 2021 may also prove to be an outlier, as supply disruptions and labor shortages should ease over time."

Groupon Unveiled New Payment Agreement with Google Parent Alphabet

Groupon (GRPN) - Get Groupon, Inc. Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the discount-focused shopping website unveiled a distribution and payments agreement with Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, which also saw a rise in shares. Under terms of the deal, which is set to begin in 2022, Groupon said users on the Google Pay mobile app will have direct access to the "thousands of uniquely local experiences and travel inventory available in the Groupon marketplace."

Google said the arrangement will help it connect small business owners with consumers while making it easier and faster for Google Pay users to purchase the 'experiences' offered on the Groupon site.

Netflix Launches First Five Mobile Games

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report has launched its first five mobile games four months after announcing that it was expanding its platform to include gaming content. The five new games, "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up," are available for download on the Google Play Store for anyone with a Netflix subscription. The games will also be available on the Netflix app on Nov. 2 and iOS at a yet-to-be-specified date.

Netflix has been exploring different ways to draw new users to the company, as subscriptions dropped by more than 85% in the second quarter after an initial boost at the start of the pandemic. The streaming company in October reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added 4.4 million subscribers to its streaming service, thanks in part to hit shows such as "Money Heist," "Squid Game" and "Sex Education." Overall subscriptions more than doubled over the quarter, compared to Netflix's own forecast of 3.5 million, to a fresh record high of 4.4 million taking its total to 214 million.

Bill Gates-Backed Battery Company ESS Rated Outperform by Cowen

Cowen has initiated coverage of ESS (GWH), the iron-flow battery company backed by Bill Gates, with an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target. ESS was established in 2011, and its early investors included Microsoft co-founder Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and SB Energy, a subsidiary of SoftBank SOBKY.

“The proliferation of low-cost renewable energy like wind and solar is causing stability and resiliency issues for electrical grids around the world,” Cowen analyst Thomas Boyes wrote in a commentary. “ESS' iron flow battery design is well suited to address these issues, offering a low cost, scalable technology that possesses unique operating characteristics vs. Li-ion.”

