Tech Stocks Roundup: Facebook Changes Company Name to Meta

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report stock rose another 2% Monday, following big gains on Friday as investors digested the company’s new name and brand, Meta, and the virtual reality 3D universe it is potentially looking to pivot to as part of its longer-term strategy of veering away from being a giant social networking platform.

Facebook announced it was officially changing its name to Meta – and the company's stock ticker to MVRS. Meta as 'MVRS' will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1.

At a Thursday event showcasing the company's turn toward virtual reality, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the world's biggest social network will now be part of an umbrella company named Meta. Divisions under Meta will be Facebook (the website and app), WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, Portal, and others.

The rebrand comes as Facebook faces a series of public relations crises, most notably leaked documents now known as the Facebook Papers, which have exposed the inner workings of the company and its penchant for putting profits ahead of combating hate speech and misinformation.

At the same time, it comes as the world pivots to a new level of technology and digital reality where engineers and developers are working on the next digital iterations of everything from art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to real-time conversations and events to, of course, augmented and virtual reality gaming.

"Never bet against American ingenuity and innovation," Jim Cramer said to his Mad Money viewers Thursday.

Cramer said Facebook is certainly not without its problems. But the whole reason he coined the term FAANG, which stands for Facebook, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Netflix (NFLX,) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, was because these companies are constantly reinventing themselves. Thursday, Facebook proved why it deserves to be a part of FAANG.

However, now that both Facebook and Google have undergone rebranding, it's time for a new acronym. That's why Cramer unveiled MAMAA, which stands for Meta, Apple, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Here is a breakdown list of the technology and FAANG/MAMAA stocks to watch right now based on their performance over the past week:

Facebook Metaverse Transition is A $10 Billion Project

Facebook's metaverse is a $10 billion project to transition the company from its much-criticized social network and related family of apps and into what founder and Zuckerberg has called an "embodied Internet."

"Today we are seen as a social media company but in our DNA we're a company that builds technology to connect people and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started," said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg during his keynote address. "I have been thinking a lot about our identity as we begin this next chapter. Facebook is an iconic social media brand but increasingly it just doesn't encompass everything that we do," he added.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Apple Blames Supply Chain Woes For Q4 Sales Dip

Apple shares edged lower Monday after the tech giant said supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and it reported its first quarterly earnings miss in five years. Apple said profits for the three months ending in September, the tech giant's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.24 per share, up 70% from the same period last year and in line with the consensus forecast. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 29% from last year to $83.4 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of an $84.8 billion tally.

Apple said iPhone revenues rose 47% from last year to $38.9 billion, well below the $41.5 billion Street forecast. The company's holiday quarter sales will also be hit by the chip shortage, Cook said, telling Reuters that "we're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible."

Still, CFO Luca Maestri told investors on a conference call that December quarter sales would be "very solid", and likely hit a record high, with gross margins in the region of 41.5% to 42.5%.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Amazon Yields Mixed Sentiments from Analysts Amid Disappointing Earnings Report

Amazon shares also continued Monday a decline that started Friday as analysts offered mixed sentiments on the retail/technology colossus after a disappointing earnings report. A number of analysts reduced their share-price targets for the Seattle company, but they left their ratings (buy in most cases) unchanged. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter slashed his price target to $3,950 from $4,300 and affirmed his outperform rating.

“Amazon delivered record Q3 top-line results, with revenue and operating income each coming in slightly above the midpoint of guidance but below consensus,” he wrote in a commentary. “Amazon should be able to meet Q4 holiday demand but at a cost."

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Several Analysts Raise Price Targets on Google Parent Alphabet

Several analysts raised their price targets for Google parent Alphabet recently after the technology giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Alphabet said revenue rose by 41% to $65.12 billion, exceeding an estimate of $63.34 billion predicted by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Net income came to $18.93 billion for the quarter with earnings per share of $27.99, beating estimates of $23.48.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon, who has an outperform rating on the stock, raised his price target to $3,200 from $3,000, nothing that "higher search revenue & margins continue to push our estimates and target higher."Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report continues to rank as Bank of America’s best positioned online media stock, as the technology juggernaut prepares to release third-quarter earnings Tuesday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alphabet as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Netflix shares jumped after the entertainment streaming giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added 4.4 million subscribers to its service. The company also received a round of target-price hikes from several analysts.

The company hinted at a potential video game based on its top show "Squid Game" and added that it has made progress in building its offline consumer product offerings as it seeks alternate revenue streams to add to its subscription service in a bid to compete with rival Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report. Netflix hired former Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report and Facebook executive Peters in July to lead its gaming division. It also bought video game creator Night School Studio in September and launched five mobile gaming titles in select European markets. Netflix has said the games will be included as part of a Netflix membership with no ads and no in-app purchases.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Microsoft Attributes Strong Performance to It's Cloud Business

Microsoft shares powered higher after the technology giant reported a strong performance from its cloud business. The company beat analysts’ quarterly revenue estimates. First-quarter revenue rose 22% from a year earlier to $45.32 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast $43.97 billion for the quarter. The company's shares hit a fresh record high Thursday after the tech giant posted first-quarter profits of more than $20 billion.

Looking into the December quarter, Microsoft said cloud revenues could rise to around $18.2 billion, alongside in personal computing and its business division, but cautioned that supply chain disruptions may hit sales of its popular Xbox gaming console.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A+.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Jump After JPMorgan Upgrade

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report rose this past week after JPMorgan upgraded the videoconferencing provider to overweight from neutral, saying the price already reflects a post-pandemic slowdown in remote video communication. JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty affirmed the price target on Zoom Video at $385 a share.

"The stock is down over 33% since Dec. 9, 2020, as investors have factored in the growth slowdown post the pandemic tailwinds," Auty told investors in a research note. Auty added that Zoom Video's growth will bottom in the fourth quarter and then accelerate due to increasing adoption by businesses. The market has priced that into the current stock price, creating a "more attractive" risk/reward profile, he said.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Zoom Video Communications as a Sell with a rating score of D+.