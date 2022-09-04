Amazon Has a Golden Audience Machine Against Netflix, Disney, HBO

The e-commerce giant has a new audience machine in its war against Netflix and Disney.

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) ends to be often overlooked.

The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like Manchester by The Sea, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Underground Railroad or Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The group's strategy, which seems to focus on sports with the acquisition of more sports rights in Europe and its affirmation as one of the broadcasting places of the National Football League (NFL), also often reinforces the perception that Amazon does not play in the same court than its two competitors and even HBO MAX.

Amazon Prime Video seems to have opted for live sports streaming. It has secured rights to stream upwards of Ligue 1 professional soccer matches in France and it also streams also live Premier League soccer in the United Kingdom. Netflix is ​​completely absent from live sports, while Disney has ESPN and ABC which broadcast live sports.

25 Million Viewers

This strategy often gives the impression that Amazon is less into entertainment than its two main rivals, whose shows are most often discussed on social networks.

But the group founded by Jeff Bezos seems determined to change the narrative. Indeed, Amazon has just announced that more than 25 million people watched the premiere of the prequel of iconic trilogy "Lord of the Rings".

This blockbuster new series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, achieved the best launch in the history of its streaming platform, Prime Video, on September 2, says the company.

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, breaking all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video," Amazon said in a press release.

The series launched exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, it added.

"It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories - among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre - have led us to this proud moment," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "I am so grateful to the Tolkien estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew - for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy."

"And it is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success," she added.

The news also rejoiced Bezos, who did not hesitate to share his joy on Twitter.

"Go Middle-earth!" the billionaire posted on the platform.

$1 Billion

Episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will launch weekly through the October 14 season finale on Prime Video, said the firm.

With this flagship production, Prime Video intends to challenge HBO MAX and its prequel to the legendary series "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon", which began broadcasting on August 21. HBO MAX also said at the time that it was its best launch, with nearly 10 million viewers in the US alone.

Amazon paid $250 million to secure the rights, and some $465 million was spent on the first season alone. The company having committed to five seasons, the final sum should far exceed $1 billion.

"The Rings of Power" is set during Tolkien's 'Second Age' in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings", Tolkien's emblematic trilogy which has already been adapted for film.

The new drama "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness," Amazon promises.