SI Swimsuit Cover Model Maye Musk Had Advice for Elon (He Didn't Listen)

The world would look very different if Elon Musk had taken his mom's advice after selling PayPal.

Maye Musk is an international best-selling author, a dietitian and now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.

Musk is a star in her own right but she is also the mother of three successful children, including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated she said that after Elon Musk sold PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, which he'd co-founded, he asked her what he should do next. Musk told her son to focus on just one of his many interests, which included electric cars, solar energy and space.

He clearly didn’t listen.