SI Swimsuit Cover Model Maye Musk Had Advice for Elon (He Didn't Listen)
Maye Musk is an international best-selling author, a dietitian and now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.
Musk is a star in her own right but she is also the mother of three successful children, including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated she said that after Elon Musk sold PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, which he'd co-founded, he asked her what he should do next. Musk told her son to focus on just one of his many interests, which included electric cars, solar energy and space.
He clearly didn’t listen.
My parents were working all the time. They expected us to be independent.
My children started working for me. My daughter was answering my phone when the doctors would send their patients to me. And then of course Kimbal had to start cooking early because he liked to eat very well. And Elon started me with computers. I mean he just kept me ahead of the game all of the time. I think I was the first dietitian with a website. The first dietitian with a laptop. Because then I would go on a modeling job and then I would be writing articles on nutrition.
Well, I'm most proud of my three kids. Of course I'm very excited for everything they do. As you know, Elon has gone beyond what I could ever wish for him.
Elon, after he sold his PayPal, he said, “what should I do? Should I do electric cars or solar energy or space?” And I said, “well, just choose one.” And he didn't listen to me, so there you go.