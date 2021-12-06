Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Shutterfly Auctioning Off Fashion Icon NFT For Charity

"Having the opportunity to share cherished moments from my life and have them be auctioned off for a great cause is so rewarding," says Iris Apfel.
Author:

Fans of fashion icon Iris Apfel are still able to score some of her best holiday moments in NFT form. 

In partnership with photo book company Shutterfly ( (SFLY) - Get Shutterfly, Inc. Report), Apfel will be auctioning off three NFTs of her best holiday moments in the form of an online greeting cards. 

The proceeds from the auction, which will run until Dec. 7, will go toward the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Having celebrated her hundredth birthday this summer, Apfel rose from a long career in textiles and in recent years became a beloved and self-proclaimed "geriatric" style icon due to her immaculately-styled bright looks. 

While the bids began at around $100, two of the NFTs have already received offers of over $2,000. A black-and-white photo of Apfel smiling widely in front of a car is still at $350 for those with less to spend.

TheStreet Recommends

"Having the opportunity to share cherished moments from my life and have them be auctioned off for a great cause is so rewarding — especially during such a joyous and generous time of year," Apfel said in statement sent to TheStreet.

LaForce Shutterfly

Standing for non-fungible tokens, NFTs are essentially a way to claim ownership for art, photos or other piece of content published online. 

In November, Martha Stewart released over 100 photographs from decades of her Thanksgiving magazines shoots to be purchased online. A part-physical, part-NFT sculpture by artist Beeple recently sold for $29 million.

"We believe that creative NFTs can provide an innovative way to celebrate cherished memories, and this is just the beginning of how we can help people create things that reflect who they uniquely are," Shutterfly President Jim Hilt said in a statement emailed to TheStreet.

Sophisticated Super Bowl Chili Pairings with Alcohol
LIFESTYLE

Would You Enter This NFT Lottery to Win a $137,700 Scotch Package?

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
SPXAAPLKSS

Dow Surges Nearly 700 Points as Omicron Worries Fade

layoff-notices-crisis-downsizing-unemployment-worker_qjka1v0p__D
INVESTING

Better.com CEO Fires 'Unlucky Group' of 900 Workers Over Zoom

Hopson Says It Considers Agreement To Buy Evergrande Unit To Be 'legally Binding' Despite Cancellation
INVESTING

Evergrande Will Include Offshore Bonds in Restructuring Plan - Report

Macy's & Bristol-Myers Downgraded, Upgrade for Applied Materials
INVESTING
AMATNVDALRCX

Applied Materials, Lam, Nvidia, Marvell Top Chip Stocks at Citi

E-commerce Giant Alibaba's Home Province Wants To Become A Global Digital Trade Hub By 2025
INVESTING
GLBESHOP

Global-E Online Offers High Risk for Potential High Rewards

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
CARS
FAAPLGOOGL

Ford Joins Google and Apple in Delaying Return to Office

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
INVESTING

UBS Sees S&P 500 Hitting 5,000, Finishing 2022 at 4,850