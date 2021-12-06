Shutterfly Auctioning Off Fashion Icon NFT For Charity

"Having the opportunity to share cherished moments from my life and have them be auctioned off for a great cause is so rewarding," says Iris Apfel.

Fans of fashion icon Iris Apfel are still able to score some of her best holiday moments in NFT form.

In partnership with photo book company Shutterfly ( (SFLY) - Get Shutterfly, Inc. Report), Apfel will be auctioning off three NFTs of her best holiday moments in the form of an online greeting cards.

The proceeds from the auction, which will run until Dec. 7, will go toward the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Having celebrated her hundredth birthday this summer, Apfel rose from a long career in textiles and in recent years became a beloved and self-proclaimed "geriatric" style icon due to her immaculately-styled bright looks.

While the bids began at around $100, two of the NFTs have already received offers of over $2,000. A black-and-white photo of Apfel smiling widely in front of a car is still at $350 for those with less to spend.

"Having the opportunity to share cherished moments from my life and have them be auctioned off for a great cause is so rewarding — especially during such a joyous and generous time of year," Apfel said in statement sent to TheStreet.

LaForce Shutterfly

Standing for non-fungible tokens, NFTs are essentially a way to claim ownership for art, photos or other piece of content published online.

In November, Martha Stewart released over 100 photographs from decades of her Thanksgiving magazines shoots to be purchased online. A part-physical, part-NFT sculpture by artist Beeple recently sold for $29 million.

"We believe that creative NFTs can provide an innovative way to celebrate cherished memories, and this is just the beginning of how we can help people create things that reflect who they uniquely are," Shutterfly President Jim Hilt said in a statement emailed to TheStreet.