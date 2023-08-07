In the Future of Grocery Shopping, the Store Comes to You

Too tired to go to the grocery? Soon that won't be a problem anymore.

Shopping for groceries via your laptop or phone and having them delivered to your door, a practice once associated with the covid-19 pandemic, has become a part of many people's everyday lives.

It's a great way to get dinner cooked if you know exactly what you're planning to make. But, for those who come up with their best ideas in the grocery store itself, figuring out what to order might just not be the way they work.

Enter Robomart, an originally AI-driven van that can be licensed by businesses to be turned into a mobile grocery store. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Ali Ahmed and debuted at CES in 2018, the vans can be hailed via an app the same way you would use Uber or Postmates, but once it arrives you get to choose what you want from it, eliminating that annoying problem of getting orders with missing or incorrect items.

When you're ready to check out, the van automatically detects the items you chose and charges a card on file within the app, with the aim of making the whole experience as frictionless as possible.

Beyond the sheer coolness of the whole idea, Robomart has another thing going for it as well. Retailers who license the tech will retain all their customer's information, rather than giving it away to larger businesses such as Uber or Instacart.

However, one part of the robot grocery's original vision didn't go as planned -- the self-driving part. Due to regulations, it's currently being teleoperated remotely by humans.

While seemingly a novelty to most, Robomart's technology is on track to become commonplace within the next decade. The Global Artificial Intelligence Delivery Robot Market is forecasted to reach a multi-million dollar valuation by 2030, with Robomart considered one of the top players alongside Boston Dynamics, Amazon, and Postmates.

